The owners of the Scottish Rite Cathedral apparently will pull the plug on their bid for property tax exemption.
Instead, The Cathedral Foundation — which has owned the majestic 96-year-old building in New Castle’s North Hill since 1944 — will seek a lower appraisal from the Lawrence County Board of Assessment appeals.
The foundation, which is looking for funding sources for $10 million in renovations and refurbishments, petitioned for tax exemption in 2019, only to be denied by the board of appeals. The foundation then appealed that decision to common pleas court, where a hearing had been scheduled for Monday morning.
However, moments after that proceeding was called to order in the courtroom of Judge J. Craig Cox, foundation attorney Paul Lynch and attorneys representing the three taxing bodies — the county, the city of New Castle and the New Castle Area School District — informed the judge that they had reached a deal. They had agreed to allow the matter to be sent back to the appeals board so that the foundation could seek a lower assessment.
Cox dismissed the appeal and remanded the issue back to the appeals board, but noted that the move did not guarantee any of the relief that the foundation is seeking.
“We had two purposes,” Lynch said after the dismissal, “the first being the assessed value of the building and the second its tax-exempt status. They argue that it is not tax exempt because some of the types of events that go on there.
“We’re just trying to get some relief. It is very costly to maintain the building, the same way it is with a lot of the older buildings downtown. The cost of overhead has increased faster than the rate of inflation. Now we’re just hoping now to get a reduction in assessed value. Any relief is better than none.”
In rejecting the foundation’s 2019 request, the appeals board left the assessed value of the 11 Cathedral properties at just over $1.07 million, most of which comprises the $967,700 assessment of the building itself.
The annual taxes on the total amount, county assessment director J.R. Hardester said last year, is about $35,000, including $8,040 for the county, $10,500 for the city and $16,712 to the school district.
Attempts to reach Hardester on Monday were unsuccessful. A woman who answered the phone in the county assessment office said that he will not be in this week.
The Cathedral serves as a home for the local Masonic organizations that built it, but also opens its doors for such events as concerts, weddings, dinners, commencements, bingo and various community outreach events.
James McKim, president of the Cathedral Foundation, told The News by phone Monday afternoon that the sticking point to tax exemption seems to lie with some of its rentals.
“Our initial idea was that we are a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and many of those are nontaxable entities,” he said. “That was our initial thought, that maybe we should be nontaxable. But because we do rent to other organizations, I guess there’s some question there if we’re totally that way.
“But I just want to clarify, we donate our facility to causes in the community, like the annual Veterans Day program, which is a huge event. The Oneness organization, we donate the building to them. They’re causes that we thoroughly believe in for the benefit of the community. We just had the Mohawk musical here last week, and we donated the building. We’re just proud of those facts, and we have the Children’s Dyslexia Center here, which is a school in itself in the one end of our building, and we donate the facility to.”
The Cathedral also is home to the Lawrence Community Foundation, which provides scholarships and grants to individuals and groups in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.
McKim said that The Cathedral pays over $40,000 in taxes each year, part of its annual $300,000 in expenses.
“That’s a big chunk of our total budget,” he said. “The building is so expensive to keep up, and it’s getting ahead of us. So we’re trying everything we can to put money back into the building to keep it going for the benefit of the community.”
In addition to seeking tax relief, the Cathedral is preparing to launch a $5 million capital campaign to help fund the necessary repairs and maintenance. It has hired fundraising consultants Carlton & Company to assist with the effort and will be naming a local steering committee shortly, McKim said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.