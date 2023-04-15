Cathedral dinner concert to benefit pipe organ

Michael Kearney sat on the bench facing the multi-level keyboard, flipping and adjusting the pistons and stops on the side panels, preparing to master the sound of the resplendent pipe organ in front of him.
The 27-year-old virtuoso lifted one leg, then the other, and slipped on a pair of black shoes with smooth soles made especially for organ playing. The shoes are designed to keep his feet from slipping on the pedals while the sounds of Jean Sibelius’ “Finlandia” played.
Kearney was practicing for an April 26 dinner concert at the Scottish Rite Cathedral to feature the reverberant sounds of the 98-year-old instrument. The evening of dinner and music are to raise funds for its restoration and to raise awareness of the mighty organ that has been housed there since 1927.
His rehearsal was a prelude to what’s to come.
Tickets for the concert, sponsored by The Cathedral Foundation, are $50 per person and will include dinner by Medure’s Catering. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and seating is limited. Patrons will dine at tables onstage while Kearney shares the organ’s diversity with a complex variety of selections. Jim McKim, consultant to the foundation, is organizing the fundraising event.
Tickets are available at cathedraltickets.ludus.com or at the Cathedral office.
Kearney is fascinated by the organ’s uniqueness.
“It’s such an interesting blend of a church organ and a theater organ, but so much more,” he said. “It’s got beautiful, beautiful voices on it, and it has different effects. It has a lot to offer and a lot of potential, which is why I’m so glad the Cathedral (Foundation) is restoring it. There’s nothing around the city of Pittsburgh that’s functioning that is quite like this instrument.”
An organ prodigy, Kearney has played grandiose and ornate pipe organs in the Philippines and throughout Europe. Originally from Long Island, he and his wife currently live in Monaca, Beaver County. A friend who knew McKim suggested to him several years ago he should visit McKim, a musician and Cathedral Foundation board member at the time, to see the grandiose organ and possibly play it.
It was in 2014, when Kearney, then 19, paid McKim a visit at the Cathedral. He found the organ to be in pretty bad shape then, “but I had never played on anything like it in my life,” he said.
He didn’t know at the time he would become a solo performer of the instrument.
McKim, whose mission is to have the organ fully operational, said that about $100,000 in community donations have been spent on its restoration so far, but it hasn’t been enough to return it to pristine condition.
The Cathedral organ is known to be the only remaining player organ in the world — having the option of using paper rolls without a musician to play the music.
There are 48 paper rolls of music for the player part of the organ, McKim explained, but the years have made them so brittle they need to be restored. More work also is needed on the organ console, he said. The restoration is being done by the Robert Copeland Pipe Organ Co. of Jeanette, Pennsylvania, and Copeland also will play a couple of numbers at the dinner.
Kearney was selected as the organist for the event through his association with McKim.
“Jim McKim is the impetus behind a lot of this project,” Kearney said.
“The organ has been a passion of mine,” said McKim, who is retired from 36 years as a music and choral teacher in the Mohawk Area School District. He has played in and directed about 40 musicals in the school and in the community, including the New Castle Playhouse. McKim is a past Cathedral Foundation president and current consultant who is overseeing the organ’s restoration.
He is fascinated with the 9 1/2-story building’s and the organ’s history, and eagerly shares details of them. The building was built and its cornerstone laid in 1925, with 2,956,000 square feet of floor space.
The George Greer family, which owned the tin mill in New Castle, donated the organ, McKim said, and it was one of two “player” types ever built.
“Now it’s the only one left in the world,” he said.
The organ was built inside the cathedral in 1927 by M.P. Möller of Hagerstown, Maryland, and boasts 3,775 pipes, 62 ranks, seven divisions, four keyboards or manuals, 57 stops and 84 registers.
McKim noted that a regular church organ would have 7 ranks.
Its largest pipe, the lowest bass sound, measures 32 feet long or the height of four floors of the building, McKim said, “while some of the pipes are smaller than a pen or shorter than a finger.”
The pipes are encased behind two arches covered by two grills at each side of the stage. The console is housed beneath the orchestra pit and is hydraulically raised when it is to be played.
The organ has a piano, harp and chimes that can be play independent of the organ sound, as demonstrated by Kearney.
Behind the orchestra pit and the organ sits a stage that’s 80 feet wide by 45 feet deep, bigger than any in New York, McKim said. The auditorium, with its two balconies, sits 2,800 people.
ABOUT THE ORGANIST
Kearney said it was a kind of “conspiracy” when he learned to play the organ. He was raised in a church that traditionally had older organists. When he was about 7 years old, one of the elders who knew he was taking piano lessons would stop him in church and ask, “When are you going to learn to play the organ?”
The thought of it was distasteful to him, he said.
When the church organist retired and moved into a retirement community, she pushed the issue, donating her home organ to his parents.
It sat in their basement for a long time, but Kearney wouldn’t play it. He wasn’t tall enough then to reach the pedals, and he wasn’t enamored with the idea of playing it.
Then he attended a youth convention at a college in Iowa where he heard a pipe organ played “and the sound just transfixed me,” he said. “I decided I wanted to learn to play it.”
Kearney earned a secondary education degree at Geneva College, majoring in communications.
“I didn’t want to major in music, but I took three semesters of organ lessons with David Rhoades,” he said. Roades is an adjunct organ teacher at Geneva.
Kearney joined the college choir and toured with the choir in the Philippines and Malaysia in 2014, then in Northern Ireland, Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria in 2018 as the choir’s organ accompanist.
“I played for the choir on some beautiful instruments,” he said.
He has gone on to play pipe organ concerts in New York and in the Netherlands.
Kearney currently is a full-time Ph.D. student studying communication rhetorical at Duquesne University, where he is serving an assistantship to the department chair with research and teaching.
His prowess at the keyboard comes from his inner passion for it, plus hard work, knowledge and diligence.
“It really is an avocation, it’s not something I do to earn a living,” Kearney said. “It’s great to be able to share that hobby in a public way that people can appreciate.”
He sees every pipe organ he plays as special and unique, the most spectacular in North America being in the Cadet Chapel of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point — also an M.P. Möller — which is the largest church organ in the world.
“In Europe, I really love the pipe organs of the Netherlands,” Kearney said.
He has had the privilege of playing an ornate, mid-18th century organ at the Cathedral of St. Bavo of Haarlem in the Netherlands that had been played by baroque composer George Frederick Handel.
WHAT’S COMING UP
McKim has high hopes for other future events at the Cathedral that could showcase its organ, including possible events for Halloween and Christmas and a patriotic tribute, the details and dates yet to be announced.
He is enthusiastic about the idea of the Pittsburgh Symphony, which previously has performed at the Cathedral, possibly returning for an organ concerto, but because of the symphony’s scheduling, that may not happen until 2025, he said.
That year also will mark the Cathedral’s 100th anniversary.
