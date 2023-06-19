Cathedral car show draws morning crowd

Cooler morning temperatures and partly sunny skies Saturday attracted many classic and antique car collectors to the front parking lot of the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
It was the second annual car and bike show sponsored by the Valley of New Castle Scottish Rite, the proceeds of which benefit a local charity.
The Dorals, a New Castle-based musical ensemble with a big following, entertained the attendees, many of whom set up lawn chairs just to sit and listen.
This year’s chosen benefactor is PLAY — Police Leading Active Youth. New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem, who attended the show, founded the organization which involves hundreds of youths in downtown runs, basketball, local playground activities and other activities.
“This organization isn’t so much for kids who excel at sports,” Salem said. Rather, it’s for those who don’t have regular activities who want to become involved and have something to do.
The funds are used to buy T-shirts, ice cream for the children during events, and other expenses that benefit them directly.
“We are extremely thankful and appreciative that this is benefiting our PLAY program,” he said.
Don Paul, the commander in chief of the consistory, said PLAY was chosen because the New Castle police do a lot for the children in the community, including their Shop With a Cop every year.
“We thought it would be a worthwhile charity to give to,” he said.
Car enthusiast George Martin had four vehicles on display in the parking lot across from the Cathedral. His array included a 1953 Ford Convertible, a 1961 Metropolitan convertible, a 1934 Plymouth Coupe and a 2001 Chrysler Prowler.
The Metropolitan is for sale, he said.
Another exhibitor was Brian Petrus of Neshannock Township, who was there with his father’s 1957 DeSoto Fireflite Sedan.
The car belongs to his father, Edward Petrus, whose hobby is restoring DeSotos. He’s done three of them, Brian said, commenting, “It’s all him. He’s the master fabricator.”
The elder Petrus started with a 1957 Firedome DeSoto that he bought for $116, Brian explained. His father then bought the gray Fireflite sedan off of a mountainside in West Virginia as a parts car, but instead he turned it into a showpiece.
