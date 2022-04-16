Humane Society sets fundraising event The Lawrence County Humane Society will hold its annual Homeless to Home fundraiser May 1 at…

Pat Bernard loved cats.

“She dealt with hundreds of cats over the years,” said her sister, Peggy Partridge, “whether she was feeding them, re-homing them, bringing them into her own home or into their ‘cat room’ (a garage equipped with climbing equipment and cat toys).

“She was a quintessential cat lady. She was just all about her cats.”

Bernard passed away on Sept. 29, 2020. To commemorate both her life and her passion for her feline friends, Partridge and other family members showed up Thursday at the Lawrence County Humane Society to make a $35,000 donation in Bernard’s memory.

The money will be used by the shelter to pay veterinary bills for animals brought to the shelter that are in need of medical attention.

Bernard said she and her family have spent 18 months preparing to make the gift, and that one of her first impulses was to donate it to diabetes research.

“She had diabetes, and I would have loved to donate to some private lab that’s working on diabetes,” Partridge said. “That was my first thought. But they get millions of dollars, so ours would be a drop in the bucket, whereas here, it’s substantial.”

Humane Society manager Margie Seelbaugh confirmed that.

The shelter’s annual Homeless to Home fundraiser is coming up May 1 at Cascade Park, she said, and the event usually nets $15,000 to $20,000 that goes toward medical expenses.

“But that is gone in a matter of a couple of months because there are so many animals coming in with health issues,” Seelbaugh said. “Now we can extend that a little further.”

Board president Lois Winter-McElravy said that it is the Humane Society’s goal that each of its animals be as healthy as possible before it is given up for adoption.

“We do get animals that come in with broken bones, dental issues are a big thing, skin issues are another big thing,” she said. “It’s easier for us to get the animals all healthy and send them home, as opposed to when someone adopts the animal, they may not go that extra yard to get the things done, because it is expensive.”

The donation and a love of cats isn’t Bernard’s only legacy.

The 1969 New Castle High graduate went on to earn a bachelor of science in business at Slippery Rock University and carved out her career in the banking industry. But she made a vocation of volunteering.

She was active with the Adult Literacy Program of Lawrence County and the New Castle Public Library. She served as chair and co-chairwoman for the March of Dimes Walks that took place in New Castle and volunteered as a driver for the American Cancer Society.

She also assisted at the Humane Society and at Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund clinics.

The gift to the Humane Society was made not only by Peggy Partridge and her husband, Barry, but also by Bernard’s fiancé Bob Morris, her brother Mike Bernard, her nephew Ross Partridge and her nieces Cassie Shuttleworth and Lindsay Millea.

As for Morris, well, he has his own special legacy. He’s taking care of the couple’s six remaining cats.

It’s a situation he wouldn’t have envisioned himself in when he and Bernard met.

“I didn’t like cats,” he said. “I didn’t like animals in the house. But over the years, I’ve grown. I learned to love them.

“She said that if anything ever happened to her, to euthanize them and put them with her. I said, ‘I can’t do that now. I love these cats.’ They are a lot of work, but they are a joy.”

