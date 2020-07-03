Castlewood Alliance Church will host Vacation Bible School for children ages 3 through sixth grade from July 12-16.
Each day's gathering will last from 6 to 8:15 p.m. at the church, 660 Harmony Baptist Road. Most stations will be outside, weather permitting.
For more information, call (724) 657-4362.
