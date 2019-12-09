Castleview Memorial Park held their fourth annual candlelight holiday remembrance service for those who may have suffered losses this year.
“Those who rest in peace here, have been loved and have given love, so we take some out around this Christmas season to remember them,” said Deacon Dan Kielar, who lead guests in prayer and reflection. “Christmas is one of the most difficult holidays in the face of grief.”
More than 20 guests received a candle upon entering to light during the vigil as well as an ornament to add to a Christmas tree with the name of their loved one.
“Despite what all the media hype tells us, Christmas can be a very difficult time for many of us,” said Kielar. “All of the forced happiness and gift giving hides all the pain and loneliness and heart ache that Christmas as can sometimes bring.”
“Today we gather to lift up our blue feelings, our pain and our suffering and our sense of loss, back to our God,” said Kielar.
The service, which was open to all community members, also featured musical entertainment preformed by Katie Mazzei, a singer, and Doug McIltrot, a guitarist and singer. The pair played such songs as “Mary Did You Know” and “Oh Holy Night.”
