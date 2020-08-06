The Keystone Blind Association is having a $25,000 cash raffle to help support its services and operations for 2020.
The association, which serves blind and visually impaired persons in Lawrence, Mercer, Crawford, Mahoning and Trumbull counties, was forced to cancel both of its annual fundraisers due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The association is selling 1,000 tickets at $50 each, which can be purchased online, at the Keystone headquarters in Hermitage or from any employees.
First prize is $15,000, or 30 percent of sales; second prize is $5,000 or 10 percent of sales; and third prize is $5,000 or 10 percent of sales.
Winners will be drawn at 3 p.m. Nov. 2 on the Keystone Facebook page. Proceeds to benefit Keystone Blind Association.
For official rules or to purchase tickets, visit www.keystoneblind.org.
