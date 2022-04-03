FROM STAFF REPORTS
U.S. Senator Bob Casey met with Lawrence County business, government and economic development leaders on Friday in the offices of the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Topics discussed with Casey were the City of New Castle’s Enterprise Park initiative, a two-phased project in the downtown area designed to upgrade the infrastructure of the district, including improvements to the aesthetics, safety, truck route access, traffic flow, access to New Castle Transit park and ride lots, upgrades to rail and added connections to the Neshannock Trail.
The City of New Castle was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the PA Department of Community & Economic Development (DCEDC) Multi-Modal Transportation Fund (MTF) program for Phase 1, which consists of concrete sidewalk and curb improvements, streetlights and streetscape amenities and extension of the Neshannock Trail.
The Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation, who assisted the City with the provision of the grant, will provide an in-kind donation of $20,000 to cover administrative costs. Additionally, the City of New Castle will provide $50,000 from the City Paving Budget to fund roadway improvements to Produce Street.
The group also shared details of planned Phase 2 of the project and requested Casey’s assistance to secure an additional $2 million in funding.
Phase 2 would extend existing Countyline Street to Court Street. The intersection will be signalized and allow truck traffic to bypass the bottom portion of East Washington Street, as well as address pedestrian safety and access issues. Phase 2 would also signalize Countyline Street at the Neal Street intersection and complete improvements to the Neshannock Trail.
“New Castle reminds me of my hometown,” Casey said. “I’m from Scranton. It’s very familiar to me. I get why you need the help. You’ve got a game plan.”
Court Hower, CEO of DON Services, also shared details of the Building New Castles — The Court Street Project, and emphasized how the Enterprise Park project and DON initiatives are complementary, especially as it relates to safety and access for persons with disabilities. Senator Casey concluded his visit with a tour of the recently opened DON ReClaim! facility on Croton Avenue.
