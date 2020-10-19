Few things are certain in regard to the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Pennsylvania’s importance, however, isn’t one of them.
This week alone, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to visit the state, as is former President Barack Obama, who will be stumping on behalf of Joe Biden. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey made a few campaign stops Saturday, including one at a union event in Ellwood City.
The event at the downtown Ellwood City Community Park, billed as part of the Labor 2020 RV Tour, featured speeches by the candidates and served as a kickoff for canvassing the area.
Casey stumped on behalf of U.S. congressional candidate Kristy Gnibus and local legislative candidates Kolbe Cole and Stephen Krizan, but also spoke about the importance of good-paying union jobs, response to the pandemic and the importance of health care. Specifically, he told his audience that the Affordable Care Act is being threatened by the impending confirmation of judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
He said the high court will hear an argument beginning Nov. 10 in a case against the ACA. If she’s not on the court by that date, Barrett would be ineligible to give opinions or vote on the matter.
“If she misses that argument, she can’t participate in the case,” Casey said. “(Republicans are) afraid a 4-4 court might make it kind of a jump ball and the ACA would continue. They want her there to vote against the Affordable Care Act so they’ll get a corporate majority to wipe it out. They’re trying to do through the Supreme Court what they could not do legislatively.”
Casey, a Democrat re-elected in 2018, said he’ll vote against Barrett this week, just like he did with Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He said his reasoning is because of the historic nature of confirming a justice this close to an election and because he disagrees with the organizations who give Trump a list of nominees for court openings.
One idea that’s been raised as a possibility should Biden win the presidency is to expand the court, which has had nine members since 1869. Biden has said he’s waiting to see how the Barrett confirmation goes before deciding on potentially expanding the court. Casey didn’t offer an opinion on whether Biden should or shouldn’t add justices to the high court.
“After that process is over, whether she’s confirmed or not, he wants to make an announcement on what his view is,” Casey said. “I think that sequencing makes a lot of sense. They’re doing something that has never happened in American history.”
Casey weighed in on changing appointments to require 60 votes by the Senate for confirmation, instead of the simple majority of 51 being used now.
“I’m open to that idea,” Casey said. “If you would have asked me that same question two or three years ago, I probably would have said no and to keep it the way it is. This is how extreme they’ve come.”
“The Senate no longer considers bipartisan substantive legislation to move the country forward, on the economy or healthcare or big issues like climate change,” Casey continued. “The Senate has become a confirmation machine to confirm right-ring Supreme Court nominations and ram through other nominations that are in furtherance to that corporate agenda.”
