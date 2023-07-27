With a Pennsylvania man’s plight in a Russian prison nearing the two-year mark, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Rep. Chris Deluzio have introduced a resolution calling for his immediate release.
Marc Fogel, a 61-year-old Allegheny County resident, is serving a 14-year sentence in a maximum-security Russian penal colony after being caught at an airport in August 2021 with 17 grams, or just over half an ounce, of medical marijuana prescribed for chronic back pain.
On Wednesday, Casey and Deluzio, who represents Fogel’s hometown of Oakmont, proposed their concurrent resolution with co-sponsors Sen. John Fetterman along with Montana Sens. Jon Tester, a Democrat, and Steve Daines, a Republican.
“Marc Fogel has devoted his life to educating students around the world, from Pittsburgh to Oman to Venezuela to Moscow,” Casey said in a joint statement. “Because of what can only be understood as a political ploy by Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian regime, he was unjustly sentenced to 14 years in a Russian maximum-security penal colony.”
Casey described Fogel as a “loving father and dedicated teacher whose life is in danger” while urging President Joe Biden and his administration to “do everything possible to bring Marc home.”
Fogel, who had worked as an international history teacher for more than 30 years, has undergone three back surgeries, spinal fusion, a hip replacement and two knee surgeries.
His family, which has been vocal in calling on the U.S. government to get him released, has previously said that they worry Fogel might not survive his prison sentence.
Earlier this month, supporters rallied outside of the White House demanding that Fogel be freed and returned home. Supporters on the Facebook group “Freedom for Marc Fogel” are planning to send letters and emails to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, which is Fogel’s birthday.
Deluzio said that Fogel “faces unjust and disproportionate charges” for having medical marijuana and he is concerned that the American prisoner is “living in abysmal and harsh conditions that could threaten his health.”
Like his colleagues, Fetterman said everything must be done to bring Fogel home.
“Marc is a schoolteacher who has been turned into a political pawn by Putin,” said Fetterman. “No one deserves that.”
Fogel’s situation drew renewed interest in December following the release of American WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to 9½ years in a Russian prison after authorities found cannabis oil vape cartridges in her luggage in February 2022.
At that time, Casey, who has kept Fogel on the White House’s radar, celebrated Griner’s release while arguing that Fogel should also be freed.
In June, Deluzio and three other House members from Pennsylvania — Republican Reps. Guy Reschenthaler and Mike Kelly, and Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle — introduced the bipartisan Marc Fogel Act, which would require the U.S. Department of State to provide copies of documents and communications explaining why U.S. citizens held abroad have not been deemed “wrongfully detained” within six months after their arrests.
Casey and Deluzio have pressed the State Department about it not labeling Fogel as being “wrongfully detained,” a designation that would require the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs to work on having Fogel released.
