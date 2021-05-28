By Pete Sirianni
New Castle News
The progress of two long-debated city construction projects — the Cascade Park pool renovation and the former FirstMerit Bank building demolition — could soon be moving in opposite directions.
Terri Stramba, United Way board of directors president, said at Thursday's city council meeting the pool project is at an impasse at this time because the organization needs a long-term lease from the city and the city needs to see immediate improvements.
"It's inevitable. We're at an impasse at this time," Stramba said. "This year's focus of the United Way simply has to be on our campaign and rebuilding our efforts in the community."
The pool, closed since around 2000, has had several rehabilitation efforts. In 2014, United Way executive director Gayle Young led efforts to clean up the pool and raise funds to get it back open. Stramba said Young worked very hard on the project, but that the timing was bad.
"We're at that inevitable state where we have to decide what's best," Stramba said. "I would be lying if I didn't say I thought the pool was a worthy cause, but timing was everything. We started the process in 2014. We had a year from hell, which has caused us a lot of other issues that need to be focused on."
Also at the meeting, Mayor Chris Frye noted the city's $10-million sale of its stormwater sewer system to the New Castle Sanitation Authority was finalized. Of that money, $5 million will go to stormwater capital improvements in the city and $2 million will help pay down the city's debt. The leftover $3 million is to be used on several projects in the city, including the demolition of the former Lincoln Garfield Elementary School on the South Side.
Council president Tom Smith wondered if some of that money couldn't be used to demolish the former FirstMerit Bank building. Smith said the last he heard was that the owner Tom Wilson planned on taking the top two floors off and salvaging the rest of the building.
"I think it's almost a half-million in owed back taxes," Smith said. "That was something that we've always thought and had some discussions about demolishing."
Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile disagreed with using city money to tear down a privately owned building. Smith countered that the building, located in the heart of the city's business district, will soon be taken over by the county.
"So then the county can tear it down," Gavrile said. "That's why they have redevelopment money."
Wilson is the owner of a company named 2BOrNot2B with a listed address of 9800 McKnight Road in Pittsburgh. The company purchased the building and land in 2018 for $50,000, according to online assessment records. The building and adjacent parking lot were assessed at a value of $424,000. Wilson's company is also the owner of Washington Centre across the street.
