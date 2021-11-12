The return of the Cascade of Lights for its 21st year will begin Dec. 3 and run through New Year’s Eve.
The park will be open with lights on and a chance to take pictures with Santa on Friday through Sunday the first two weekends of December. The lights will be on and Santa will be in the park Thursday, Dec. 16 through Thursday, Dec. 23.
Lights and Santa will be in the park again beginning Sunday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 31. Cascade of Lights will be from 6 to 9 p.m. all those evenings.
The photos with Santa are sponsored by Nick’s Auto Body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.