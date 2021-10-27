A year after pulling the plug on the Cascade of Lights, the annual drive-thru show will be back in business this winter for a 21st year.
The show was an annual attraction in Cascade Park where residents would come by the carload through the iconic “Buon Natale” fixture and loop through to see the many holiday decorations, trees and thousands of lights. This year’s event begins Friday, Dec. 3 and will welcome visitors from 6 to 9 p.m. Further details and dates will be announced by city parks and recreation director Brian Heichel.
“I know a lot of folks have expressed a desire to keep the Cascade of Lights going,” Mayor Chris Frye said at Tuesday’s city council caucus meeting. “It is a cost for the city to do, but it’s something we want to continue to have as a community and as entertainment at the park.”
Last year, Frye announced the event was going to be nixed because of its cost. Now, Heichel will send out a letter to previous donors. Anyone wanting to donate to the event can make checks payable to the City of New Castle — Cascade of Lights. Frye said anyone willing to donate should contact Heichel.
“We have the equipment,” Frye said. “We have everything and it has been well-kept out there.”
Despite its cancellation last year, a pine tree in front of the park’s dance pavilion was decorated for passersby on East Washington Street to see. The park also hosted a shoe box parade in place of the annual Light-Up Night complete with a video screening of the parade, vendors and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Cascade Park will also host another of its drive-in movie nights on Nov. 13 for a screening of “Elf.” The cost is $5 per car and the movie sound is available on 88.1 FM.
