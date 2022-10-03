A Hometown Fall Market will be open from Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Cascade Galleria.
The former Towne Mall will open its empty storefronts to host the vendors and welcome visitors from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The nostalgic building has seen new life recently through a series of Pop-Up Markets coordinated by Feola Entertainment, in partnership with New Visions for Lawrence County and the Cascade New Castle Management. This will be the third event in the last year and will feature more than 40 entrepreneurs including artisans, small business owners, crafters, bakers and more.
For this fall weekend, people can “support local” and discover fall home décor items, New Castle “Home Is Here” swag, clothing boutiques, jewelry, baked goods, coffees/teas, wines, collectables, cosmetics, candle and wax melts, resin items, natural pet treats, alpaca items, skin care products, candies, Etsy owners, Amish-made items and more. The full list of entrepreneurs can be found at www.FeolaEntertainment.com.
A variety of kid- friendly activities will be found throughout the mall, offering memory-making opportunities in an old space made new. These include face painting by Hopes Majesty, art projects by Arts and Education at the Hoyt, activities by the New Castle Public Library, activities with the Lawrence County YMCA, Traveling Art by Chelsea, and fall sensory activities by Sense of Connection.
A costume contest will be held for kids up to 14 years old. Those wanting to participate in the contest need to register by visiting the business Bones ‘n’ Stones next to Towne Mall Pizza during market hours. Contest details will be offered upon registration. All kids are invited to trick or treat by visiting the various entrepreneurs (who also serve as the judges for the costume contest). Towne Mall Pizza and Sweetpeas Comfort Spot (offering wings, fried food, desserts and more) will be open during market hours.
The recent series of Pop-Up Markets are part of a larger vision for matching entrepreneurs with available storefronts and realizing a new vibrancy for downtown New Castle. Since hosting the first market at Cascade Galleria in December 2021, the mall has seen four new long-term leases, with more in the works. Discover Bones and Stones, Swogger Lane: Gallery, Gifts and Alterations, and Game Changers. Forward Lawrence will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the newest store to take residency in the mall, Locke & Key Boutique, on the first day of the market at 3 p.m. Friday.
“We are proud to produce a high quality event that celebrates our local talent and entrepreneurs, but we are also thrilled to be part of matching new tenants with a great location to grow their businesses,” said Jeff Feola, owner of Feola Entertainment and coordinator of the markets. “The long-term lease opportunities were what we hoped would result from allowing people to see the potential in this space and the power of clustering.”
The Hometown Fall Market and return of the Hometown Holiday Market on Dec. 9, 10 and 11 are sponsored by Starwood Rib & Steakhouse, the New Castle Public Library, GNC Community Federal Credit Union, Aaron Elliott of Forward Trends, Brandon Ratvasky with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services & Ratvasky Landscape Supply, Swogger Lane, Gardner’s Tax and Financial Services and Nic Oliva with icoNIC Auto Detailing.
