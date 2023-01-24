Carter Lumber is currently working on opening a warehouse in New Castle.
The 7-8 acre warehouse will be across the street from the U.S. Post Office on South Cascade Street.
The company, whose corporate headquarters is in Kent, Ohio, currently operates a plant on New Butler Road in Shenango Township.
Shenango manager Dan Bernice said the warehouse will be ready in the next couple months, and will be used for storage.
Bernice said the company will be moving some of its products, including doors, tracks and engineered wood products, to the new facility, in order to expand its footprint to markets such as Pittsburgh and parts of West Virginia.
