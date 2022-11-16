A popular Ellwood City restaurant has shut down its doors for good.
Carla’s Diner, located at 513 Spring Ave. in the borough, closed Tuesday.
A notice posted on the restaurant confirmed the news, stating there were four main reasons for the closure.
They were due to parties interested in buying the building and parking lot, a difficulty in hiring employees, supply issues in getting ingredients and the cost of food, and owner Carla Zimmerman wishing to retire to spend time with her family, including her new grandchildren.
“Thank you all so much for supporting us over the last 12 years. It truly has been a pleasure serving the community,” Zimmerman said. “We will miss you all so much.”
