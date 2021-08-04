PA CareerLink Lawrence County, located at 101 S. Mercer St., will host a job fair on Aug. 12.
The event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is in observance of “PA CareerLink Day – Join the Workforce in PA.”
Military veterans will be admitted early, from 10 to 10:15 a.m. All other attendees will be admitted after 10:15 a.m.
Applicants are advised to dress for success and take copies of their resumes with them.
Open interviews with employers will be available. For more information about CareerLink® services, contact Colleen Chamberlain at cchamberlain@wcjp.org.
