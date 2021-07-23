The PA CareerLink Lawrence County office will host various employer hiring events at their location next week.
All events are in-person at their offices at 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101 in New Castle.
On Monday, hiring representatives from DALRT/Dunkin’ will be conducting open interviews from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Tuesday, Adecco’s hiring representatives will be meeting with prospective employees from noon until 2 p.m. Macy’s Distribution Center/Flying High Professional Development Center will be conducting two hiring presentations on Thursday, with the first session beginning at 10 a.m. and the second at 2 p.m. Seats are limited and pre-registration is encouraged.
Registration for all events can be completed through the events section at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov. The PA CareerLink Lawrence County is the local workforce development center and a proud partner of the American Jobs Network. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
