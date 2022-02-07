The PA CareerLink Lawrence County will host a hiring event by the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette on Feb. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will be held at the CareerLink office at 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle, Pa., 16101. Hiring representatives from the PIC will be conducting open interviews for all positions for their Beaver County Head Start program. This Hiring Event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. To reserve a time slot, call (724) 836-2600.
Interested candidates should dress for an interview and bring copies of their updated resume. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
More information is available on our website at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
