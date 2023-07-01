PA CareerLink Lawrence County will be closed Tuesday for Independence Day.
The local workforce development office at 101 S. Mercer St. will be open Monday as normal then reopen at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
For more information, call (724) 656-3165.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 6:06 am
