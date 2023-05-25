The PA CareerLink Lawrence County will close at 12:30 p.m. Friday and remain closed Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
The office, which is located at 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101,will reopen for its regular business hours at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The PA CareerLink Lawrence County is open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
