The PA CareerLink Centers in Lawrence and Mercer counties will reopen to the public for appointments beginning Feb. 16.
The PA CareerLink Lawrence County office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays.
In order to follow CDC guidelines and limit waiting times, individuals seeking services should complete a questionnaire ahead of time at https://tinyurl.com/wcpacl or call to make an appointment. Seating in the building will be limited and visitors will be required to wear a face mask in order to enter the building for their scheduled appointment.
Virtual services have been provided continuously for jobseekers and employers since mid-March when statewide mitigation efforts began to slow the spread of COVID-19. While we strongly encourage customers to continue using our virtual services, we are accepting appointments for on-site services.
In addition, the PA CareerLink Centers no longer have unemployment compensation courtesy phones available on-site.
Those seeking UC assistance should visit www.uc.pa.gov or reach out by telephone at (888) 313-7284 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Questions for general UC assistance can be emailed to uchelp@pa.gov and questions specific to applying for pandemic unemployment assistance can be emailed to ucpua@pa.gov.
Online services continue to be available at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
