The PA CareerLink Lawrence County will remain closed through April 3 and reopen on April 6.
The office, located at 102 Margaret St. in New Castle said its Reemployment Services & Eligibility Assessment (RESEA), which was canceled for March, will not influence unemployment benefits. Office staff will be available to provide services online to customers and employers. Its website at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
