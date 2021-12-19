The PA CareerLink Lawrence County office will modify its hours for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The office, located in the Central Building at 101 S. Mercer St., will close at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. It will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 in observance of the holidays.
The PA CareerLink website is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
