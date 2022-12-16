PA CareerLink Lawrence County will observed a modified schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The office, located at 101 S. Mercer St., will close at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. Services after closing will be available by appointment only.
PA CareerLink Lawrence County will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 in observance of the holidays.
The PA CareerLink website is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
