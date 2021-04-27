Universal Refractories in Wampum will hold a job fair in conjunction with PA CareerLink at its office today at 101 S. Mercer St. in New Castle.
The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and there will be an early entry for veterans from 10 to 10:15 a.m. The general public will then be admitted at 10:15 a.m.
Representatives from Universal Refractories Corp. will be on hand to meet with job seekers, discuss open positions and conduct open interviews. Job seekers should dress for an interview, bring resume copies and be prepared to meet with hiring representatives.
CareerLink staff will be available to assist job seekers with resume updates and on-line applications. Pre-registration is not required, but is encouraged, and can be completed through the events section of the CareerLink website at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
For more information, please call the CareerLink office at (724) 656-3165 extension 221.
