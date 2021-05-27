PA CareerLink Lawrence County is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 16 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave.
Military veterans will be allowed early entry at 10 a.m. with the general public admitted at 10:30 a.m.
The free event will feature open interviews with employers, the opportunity to speak with training providers and information about about PA CareerLink services.
For more information, go to www.tinyurl.com/JobFairSRC. Exhibitors, contact Colleen Chamberlain, site administrator, at cchamberlain@wcjp.org to reserve a spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.