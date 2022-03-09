PA CareerLink Lawrence County will be hosting multiple hiring events in March, providing opportunities for potential candidates to meet directly with employers.
Hiring representatives will be conducting open interviews for all positions at the PA CareerLink Lawrence County offices, located in the Central Building at 101 S. Mercer St,, Suite 101.
Silgan Closures will be meeting with prospective employees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, and Anova Health Care Systems will offer on-the-spot interviews from 1 to 4 p.m. March 25.
No appointment is necessary, and both events are free to attend.
The PA CareerLink Lawrence County is the local workforce development office, offering a range of employment services to assist job seekers and employers with filling open positions.
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
More information is available 24/7 at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov, or by calling (724) 656-3165.
