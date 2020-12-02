The annual Lawrence County Business & Industry Career Fair went totally virtual this year.
The event, hosted jointly by the Lawrence County School-To-Work, Inc. and West Central Job Partnership, presented the Oct. 29 forum for Lawrence County's 10th-grade students through Edge Factor, in an online "trade show-style" platform. Edge Factor offers e-learning tools for educators to engage students in classrooms and in their homes.
Traditionally, the fair has been held at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
“The fair is an opportunity for our 10th grade students to explore different careers and speak directly to local businesses, so we felt it was important to keep as much of that interaction as we could,” explained Dawn McFall of West Central Job Partnership.
Lynda Jaworski-Rapone, executive director of Lawrence County School-To-Work, Inc. said Edge Factor guided the process.
Students from all eight Lawrence County school districts and the Riverside School District in Beaver County navigated through the online presentation. The virtual experience gave them opportunity to talk live with employees from local companies and post-secondary schools. Company representatives highlighted career paths in specific industries in Lawrence County and described the education and skills they would need for those jobs.
Local businesses and organizations represented included Berner International LLC, Bruce & Merrilees, Dairy Farmers of America, The Ellwood Group, First National Bank of PA, Keystone Compliance, the state police, Packer Thomas, Primary Health Network, VEKA, WesBanco, Lawrence County Builders Association, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 712 and CAWP-Future Road Builders.
Post-secondary and college-level organizations that participated were BC3-Lawrence Crossing, New Castle School of Trades, Westminster College's Center for the Environment and Youngstown State University's College of STEM.
The keynote was Jeremy Bout, entrepreneur and founder of Edge Factor, who told about his 10 years of working in the manufacturing sector until his career took a turn and he created Edge Factor.
He emphasized five sectors of industry — including the top four — that offer the highest employment opportunities in the Lawrence County region: manufacturing, finance, architecture/construction, health care and technology.
“Our goal at Lawrence County School-To-Work, Inc. is to provide career exploration experiences for students in Lawrence County and surrounding areas," Rapone said. She invited students, parents, educators, business leaders as well as community members to experience the event online through the end of this year at https://edgefactor.com/2020LC-careers.
Lawrence County School-To-Work’s Edge Factor Community Hub can be found at https://edgefactor.com/lawrencePA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.