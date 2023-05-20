Renovations soon will be made to Lawrence County Career and Technical Center’s library.
The school’s joint operating committee Thursday approved the upgrades.
Director Leonard Rich said all funding for the project is coming from a reserve fund from the lease by Lenape Tech for its license practical nurse program.
“There will not be $1 dollar paid from the school districts,” Rich said.
Rich said the renovations will turn the library into a 21st-century educational space to serve multiple purposes.
The interior of the space will change with new ceiling tiles, window blinds, tile surfaces and carpeting, with mobile tables and chairs to encourage large group instruction. A section will be dedicated solely to research with new computer towers.
“It’s important that students read, write about what they read and cite what they write,” Rich said.
Rich said the back of the library will serve as a congregational space to encourage student collaboration with one another.
He said students, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, need to learn more interpersonal skills and how to work with of each other.
“That’s how the world works,” Rich said.
Rich said work will begin following the end of the 2022-23 school year and will be completed by the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
He hopes the renovations will encourage more teachers and students to use the library.
In other news, the committee agreed to allow for development of a new vocational program — service occupations.
Rich said the program will teach basic office skills, custodial skills and kitchen skills to students with intellectual disabilities, in order to teach marketable skills to help them get employed.
Tony Miller, the administrative director of the Mercer County Career Center, assisted Rich in implement the program. Other groups that work with special needs children in the county also provided input.
Valedictorian Alan Williams and salutatorian Elia McKnight were recognized with the school’s pride and promise award for May.
Neshannock Township School District and Wilmington Area School District Superintendent Terence Meehan, ph.D., was appointed superintendent of record for the 2023-24 school year.
Under the committee’s bylaws, the superintendent of record is rotated among the superintendents of all eight county school districts every year. This school year is Neshannock’s turn.
Matthew Mangino was reappointed as the committee’s solicitor at a pay of $130 per hour, and The Nutrition Group was hired for food services.
The committee entered a technology services agreement with Two Five Tech for the 2023-24 school year in an amount not to exceed $47,500, while McGill, Power, Bell & Associates LLP will conduct the 2022-23 school year audit for an amount not to exceed $14,500.
The committee also approved monthly health insurance rates for employees for the 2023-24 school year. The health insurance increase is an average of 2 percent.
For an individual, the cost is $720 a month, parent and child and parent and children are $1,700 a month, husband and wife is $1,934 a month and family is $2,259 a month.
