The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center’s director believes it is imperative for shop students to have a hands-on learning experience.
The center’s joint operating committee, comprised of school board members from all eight of the county’s elected school boards approved the center’s return-to-school plan on Thursday that enables students to attend shop classes in person.
Under the plan and the adopted school calendar, Wednesday through Aug. 28 will be in-service days for teachers to train, plan and prepare for both forms of instruction. Students will return to school on Aug. 31.
The plan provides that school will be in session for traditional, in-person instruction, but there will be a virtual option for which teachers will do two jobs at one time, in-person and virtually, and students can choose, Rich explained. “There’s hardware and training coming in and training to be done.
“It’s imperative that we return to school, because all of our shops are compromised if we get shut down and have to go virtual,” Rich said.
The center offers 13 career shops — restaurant trades, computer office technology, commercial art, veterinary assistant, health occupations, cosmetology, electrical occupations, machine tool technology, oil and gas drilling, welding, automotive technology, auto body and construction trades.
“If they can’t go hands on, it’s just not the same,” Rich said. “Our students lost out on their certifications last year because they could not do the performance.”
The school was shut down March 13 because of the coronavirus restrictions and, like schools statewide, classes never started up again for the rest of the school year. The career and technical center also offers academic classes on alternate weeks from shop classes.
“We have all of our vocational teachers reaching out to industries to follow in shops what they’re following in the world of work,” Rich said. For example, tool sets will be wiped down with disinfectant, before and after use, if students don’t have their own. In replicating the world of the hospital in the health assistant program, there will be aggressive masking, social distancing, cleaning and sanitizing, the same way a hospital would, he said.
“COVID-19 should not be the only thing we consider,” he said. “We have to be reasonable and practical and get back to school with appropriate mitigation. These kids need the hands-on experiences to gain certification and compete in the world of work. We need to mimic what’s going on in the business world.”
Rich said that the proposed school day schedule has been adapted to accommodate the majority of school districts that have students returning to school, with a start time of an hour later.
In summary, he said, “We’re doing the personal protection equipment as required, cleaning and sanitizing, social distancing where feasible, and we are following the secretary’s order with masks.”
As of Monday, the school had 382 students enrolled for the coming school year.
Even though classes in the New Castle Area School District will be all virtual, the district will transport career center students to the school using two or three buses for about 150 students, according to New Castle business manager Joe Ambrosini.
The Union Area School District will be all-virtual until Oct. 5, but has agreed to bus the vo-tech students to school, Rich said. He also has confirmation from Ellwood City, Mohawk, Shenango and Wilmington area school districts, and Laurel and Neshannock Township districts, that they also will bus the students to the center.
Courses to be offered at the school will be one week shop and one week of academics, alternating.
“What we are encountering from some parents is that they are interested in getting their students to shop classes, but they want them to participate virtually online for their academics, which they definitely can do,” Rich said. “We welcome all students who want to participate in classroom in-person instruction, but regardless, they have to be there to get their attendance in, and they have to participate online the same time the lesson is going on.”
