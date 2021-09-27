A special free-and-clear tax sale of the Caravan II Albergo on Route 422 in Union Township is rescheduled for Oct. 14 at the courthouse.
The sale, to commence at 10 a.m., at the office of the Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau in the courthouse, will include the former motel building and 11.23 acres of property, located at 1465 Sampson St. The property is to be sold free and clear of all past-owed taxes and municipal claims, mortgages, liens, charges and estate of any kind, under the Real Estate Tax Law.
The sale initially was planned for July, but a technical glitch in the name of a creditor notification had delayed it.
The property owner of record is listed as Innovative Construction Inc., with an address of 3 Timberwood Drive, Greenville.
The owner of the property previously had sought stays of the sale in court multiple times, but President Judge Dominick Motto rejected the most recent request in July.
The owners, Andrew and Linda Menichino, under the corporate name of Innovative Construction Inc., were $483,368 in arrears in delinquent taxes as of July, according to county tax records.
The commissioners had prompted the single-property tax sale by successfully fighting a petition for a stay in federal bankruptcy court filed by the hotel owners, who were trying to keep ownership of the property.
Andrew Menichino, under the name Sandro LLC, in turn filed a petition in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas in July, seeking an emergency hearing and a stay of the sale.
Motto, citing case law, ruled then that Sandro LLC may not proceed in the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas except through a licensed attorney, and he denied Menichino’s petition for allowance of appeal.
Menichino had presented the petition himself and is not a licensed attorney, Motto ruled.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd had commented at a commissioners meeting in July, “Let this be a warning to all the property owners in Lawrence County who may have weaponized the judicial system to receive tax stay after tax stay, or bankruptcy after bankruptcy, to avoid going to tax sale. We might have put up with these antics in the past ... but we’re not putting up with them any more. We will hold you accountable to the same standard to which we hold the average taxpayer.”
Boyd said the owners of Caravan II Albergo hadn’t paid property taxes on the building or land since they bought it in 2009. The taxes are outstanding to the county, Union Township and the Union Area School District.
Boyd had explained that every time the property came up for a tax or sheriff sale in the past, the property owner either filed for bankruptcy or petitioned the Court of Common Pleas for stays and they were granted.
The commissioners had planned to proceed with selling the property in the county’s free and clear tax sale in May, but the owner at that time filed for an additional stay in the county court of common pleas. The commissioners intervened and that stay was denied by the judge. The owner then filed a fifth petition for a stay in federal court.
The county also blocked that filing and prevented the owner from filing for another bankruptcy for two years.
Motto issued a court order Sept. 15, allowing the property owners to file an answer to the order by 4 p.m. the day before the sale. The order also allows them to appear in person or request in writing to remove the property from the sale upon the payment of delinquent taxes, interest and costs in full, on or before the sale date.
Otherwise, the property would be sold to the highest bidder.
