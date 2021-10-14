Lawrence County’s special free-and-clear delinquent tax sale of the Caravan Albergo property in Union Township has been delayed for a second time.
The sale is rescheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 9, according to Lawrence County Solicitor Jason Medure. He said the delay is to allow interested buyers to register in advance for the sale. The sale had been set for Thursday, but was continued because no one registered between the allotted dates of Sept. 27 through Oct. 1. Therefore there were no bidders.
Anyone interested in bidding on the property now must register for the sale between the specified dates of Oct. 25 through Oct. 28. Registrants must go to the county tax claim office in the courthouse and complete an application as a prospective bidder.
The sale, to be held in the commissioners meeting room in the courthouse, will include the former motel building and 11.23 acres of property at 1465 Sampson St. The property is to be sold free and clear of all past-owed taxes and municipal claims, mortgages, liens, charges and estate of any kind, under the state Real Estate Tax Law.
The sale initially was planned for July, but a technical glitch in the name of a creditor notification had delayed it.
The property owner of record is listed as Innovative Construction Inc., with an address of 3 Timberwood Drive, Greenville. The owner of the property previously had sought stays of the sale in court multiple times, but President Judge Dominick Motto rejected the most recent request in July.
Owners Andrew and Linda Menichino, under the corporate name of Innovative Construction Inc., were $483,368 in arrears in delinquent taxes as of July, according to county tax records.
The commissioners had prompted the single-property tax sale by successfully fighting a petition for a stay in federal bankruptcy court filed by the hotel owners, who were trying to keep ownership of the property.
Andrew Menichino, under the name Sandro LLC, in turn filed a petition in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas in July, seeking an emergency hearing and a stay of the sale.
Motto, citing case law, ruled then that Sandro LLC may not proceed in the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas except through a licensed attorney, and he denied Menichino’s petition for allowance of appeal.
The owners of Caravan II Albergo hadn’t paid property taxes on the building or land since they bought it in 2009, according to county tax claim records. The taxes are outstanding, with penalties, to the county, Union Township and the Union Area School District.
The property is to be sold to the highest bidder.
