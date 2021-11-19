Car hits house in Hickory

Hickory and Scott Township firefighters and Jason Tanner, a state police trooper, observe damage from a car that crashed into a parked car and a house on State Road in Hickory Township Friday.

 GARY CHURCH | NEWS

Freshly canned jars of peppers were shattered and everything shook early Friday morning when a car slammed into a house at 3067 State Road in Hickory Township.

Mandy Hunt said she was sitting in her living room around 7:20 a.m. when she heard her car alarm sound. She saw her dining room table shift, then she heard a crash. Thinking it was her own car that drifted into the house, she called 911 and the dispatchers advised her to leave the house immediately. She looked out to see another car had demolished her Nissan Rogue and plowed into the side of her house.

State police reported that Kelly DeVite, 52, of New Castle, was driving the Chevrolet sedan and Robert J. Moore, 24, was a passenger in the car. DeVite told Trooper Jason Tanner that she was heading north on Route 168 when the accident occurred. He said the car apparently was traveling at high speed and it hit two mailboxes, went down an embankment on the left shoulder, then jumped a ditch and traveled toward the house, where it landed on the Nissan and pushed both vehicles into the house.

DeVite told the trooper that she was spooked by three deer, but a witness traveling behind her car said she didn't see any deer. The witness said DeVite's car slowed, then sped up and went off the road, the trooper said.
 
DeVite suffered a couple of scratches on her head and were treated by Noga Ambulance personnel. Moore was not injured.
 
According to Hickory Township fire chief Tom McCormick, DeVite's car went airborne after it left the road, and landed on the  Nissan that was parked in the driveway.

Other unofficial reports from the scene were that the car, a Chevrolet, was traveling from Harlansburg Road toward Eastbrook traveled about 100 yards before hitting the embankment.

"The house smells like peppers," Hunt said later Friday morning, adding that five jars of them that she had canned with her brother were broken. But that damage was the least of her worries. 

"There's a lot of block damage to the basement," she said. The windows were popped out of their frames, furniture was broken, and an interior wall has damage to the drywall. Her car is totaled.
 
The Hickory and Scott Township volunteer fire departments were at the scene, "and they were fantastic," Hunt said. 

"We were there to help the residents," McCormick said. "That's what were here for."

The fire department personnel temporarily boarded up some of the damage and put up a tarp so Hunt could retain heat inside the house, McCormick said. The electrical power was maintained also, but the water was shut off because the impact broke the water line into the house.

Hunt, who rents the house, contacted the landlord and he was there and was contacting the insurance company, McCormick said. He said a second-story window was caved in and the firemen pushed it back in temporarily to keep out the cold. He said that if the water line is repaired and more boards are put up, Hunt will be able to live in the house.
 
"We sealed up the second story," he said.
 
Both cars were towed.  
 
The state police are continuing to investigate the accident, Tanner said.
 
 

