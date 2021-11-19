Freshly canned jars of peppers were shattered and everything shook early Friday morning when a car slammed into a house at 3067 State Road in Hickory Township.
Mandy Hunt said she was sitting in her living room around 7:20 a.m. when she heard her car alarm sound. She saw her dining room table shift, then she heard a crash. Thinking it was her own car that drifted into the house, she called 911 and the dispatchers advised her to leave the house immediately. She looked out to see another car had demolished her Nissan Rogue and plowed into the side of her house.
State police reported that Kelly DeVite, 52, of New Castle, was driving the Chevrolet sedan and Robert J. Moore, 24, was a passenger in the car. DeVite told Trooper Jason Tanner that she was heading north on Route 168 when the accident occurred. He said the car apparently was traveling at high speed and it hit two mailboxes, went down an embankment on the left shoulder, then jumped a ditch and traveled toward the house, where it landed on the Nissan and pushed both vehicles into the house.
Other unofficial reports from the scene were that the car, a Chevrolet, was traveling from Harlansburg Road toward Eastbrook traveled about 100 yards before hitting the embankment.
"The house smells like peppers," Hunt said later Friday morning, adding that five jars of them that she had canned with her brother were broken. But that damage was the least of her worries.
"We were there to help the residents," McCormick said. "That's what were here for."
The fire department personnel temporarily boarded up some of the damage and put up a tarp so Hunt could retain heat inside the house, McCormick said. The electrical power was maintained also, but the water was shut off because the impact broke the water line into the house.
