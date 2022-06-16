The Valley of New Castle Scottish Rite will host its first-ever car show as a fundraiser June 26 at the Cathedral.
Proceeds from the event, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will benefit the New Castle Cancer Support Group of Lawrence County.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 cars. Donations will be accepted.
Food trucks will be on site, and The Dorals, a popular local musical combo, will perform.
Cars of all ages may be entered in the show.
More information is available by contacting the Cathedral through its website at www.scottishritenewcastlepa.com.
