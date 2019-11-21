A Honda Civic collided with First Student School Bus No. 2 at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.
The collision occurred at the corner of Highland and East Sheridan avenues.
Several students that were on the bus were examined by McGonigle Ambulance and no injuries were reported.
The students were then transferred to another bus for the ride home. New Castle Fire Department and Police Department were on scene, as well a McGonigle Ambulance. Del’s Towing towed the car.
The school bus was in driving condition.
(0) comments
