Car overturns into Shenango River

The driver of a car escaped injury early Monday when the vehicle slid into the Shenango River and ended up on its roof.
Neshannock Township police said the mishap occurred around 9:20 a.m. near the King’s Chapel Road boat launch.
Timothy Verna, of 372 Old Pulaski Road, escaped the car through a window with minor injury, they said.
A passerby called 911, and Verna’s parents reportedly took him to a hospital for evaluation.
The Neshannock Township Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
Verna’s car was towed out of the water.
