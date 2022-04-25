A woman was injured when her car struck another car, then hit a house on Beckford Street.
According to information from the New Castle police and fire departments, Amanda Wilson, 35, no address available, struck the back end of a white Ford Fusion that was backing out of the driveway at in the 900 block of Beckford Street around 8:40 a.m. Saturday.
Her white Chevrolet Malibu then careened and struck the porch of the house at that address, the home of David Murphy.
Two occupants of the Ford Fusion escaped injury, according to a fire department report. Wilson suffered a head injury, and firefighters tended to her at the scene. She then was taken to a hospital.
The porch sustained damage to the steps and railing, according to a fire department report.
