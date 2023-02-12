A driver was treated at UPMC Jameson Hospital and released early Saturday after crashing into a house in Wampum.
State police responded at 1:24 a.m. Saturday to a home on Main Street in the borough, where they found the vehicle partially into the home.
The driver was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be removed from it. Police said that an investigation points to a combination of alcohol and drugs being a factor in the crash.
Medevac EMS, the Wampum Fire Department and Frank's Towing assisted at the scene.
