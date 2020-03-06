An Ellwood City man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after being struck by a car Tuesday.
Ellwood City police reported that a blue Chevrolet Equinox driven by Angela Feragonia, 73, of Sixth Street, Ellwood City, was traveling east on Lawrence Avenue around 6:18 p.m., and as it approached the intersection of Lawrence Avenue and Seventh Street, it hit Michael James Price, 66, of Wampum Avenue, who was walking.
Price fell to the ground with apparent injuries to his head, left arm and left hip, police said. He was attended to at the scene by the Ellwood City Fire Department and Medevac Ambulance personnel before being flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
According to police, Feragonia said Price “came out of nowhere.” Feragonia was not injured.
