An explosion in a driveway overnight at 307 Wallace Ave. blew off the front end of a car and its fenders, shattered windows in the neighborhood and roused a family with two children who were sleeping next door.
“People are saying it was a meth lab,” said Tonya Parker, who lives next door, “but it was no meth lab. It was a car that blew up my house. I’m scared to even be here now.”
Parker and Nicolette Conti, and Conti’s two children, ages 1 and 7, all were asleep around 1:30 a.m. Friday when the blast rocked their house, splintering the windows and causing glass shards to fall into their house.
Conti said she was watching television in the living room, when the next-door neighbor’s car, a silver Acura that was parked in the driveway next door about 20 feet away between the two houses, blew up. She said she knew the woman’s car had been disabled, and she did not believe the car was running when the explosion happened, she said.
“At first I thought someone had shot through the window,” Conti said. The pane behind her on the couch shattered, and windows in Parker’s and others’ upstairs bedrooms and in the bathroom also broke.
“It woke up my kids,” she said, adding that her oldest, age 7, was trying to climb out of bed, and she went and grabbed her one-year-old.
They all left for the night and stayed in a hotel, fearing for their safety, they said.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
“She was trying to gather up her kids and I called the police,” Parker said. “It sounded like a bomb.”
The explosion is still a mystery to the police, said Chris Fabian, New Castle’s traffic lieutenant, who was at the scene later in the morning. He said the explosion shattered windows about a half block away. He said the woman who lived in the house who owns the car was not at home.
“It blew the mortar out of the joints of the house,” he said, and it separated the chimney and shattered most of the windows, upstairs and downstairs, of the house where the car was parked.
It also shattered about nine windows of Parker’s house and some windows of other neighboring houses, Fabian said.
The area was roped off with crime scene tape, pending an investigation by the fire marshal, city detectives and other investigators.
Ray Ornellis, who manages the rental house where the car exploded, was at the scene with Fabian. He said that a woman tenant inside has lived there for four years and there have never been any problems. He said the house is owned by Sarah Friendship of Australia. According to the county assessor’s office records, the property is under the company name of MM&F USA LLC in Australia.
A New Castle Code Enforcement officer also was at the scene surveying the damage to the occupant’s house.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said Friday afternoon that the police are conducting interviews, and that a special unit of the state police, along with the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, have joined the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.