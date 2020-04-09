Car dealers press for Wolf to reverse stance barring sales

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians in need of a car have had few options since the governor shut down non-essential businesses. Dealerships are closed and online car-buying isn’t legal either.
With the current ban on sales, people who desperately need cars have no recourse but to travel to neighboring states, including New Jersey and New York, said Greg Bassett, general manager for W&L Subaru in Northumberland.
“People are traveling to other states that have higher infection rates than we have,” Bassett said.
Ohio, Maryland, New York and New Jersey are all allowing dealers to continue selling cars. New York and New Jersey are allowing online purchases. Ohio and Maryland allow car sales online or by appointment.
To complete a car purchase in Pennsylvania, the buyer and seller must appear before a notary and in-person notary services are barred under the governor’s shutdown order.
Legislation that passed the state Senate on Tuesday and is poised for a vote in the state House next week would open the window for online sales, said Mike Straub, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster.
Senate Bill 841 would allow notaries to temporarily work remotely during the state’s emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak.
John Devlin, president of the Pennsylvania Automotive Association, the trade group representing dealers, called easing the notary rules to allow for online sales “a workaround,” and said the best option would be for the state to ease the limits on selling cars at the dealerships.
The need for a car becomes even more amplified as social distancing makes riding mass transit unappealing when it’s available and it’s becoming less available as transit systems cut back due to the coronavirus outbreak, he said.
“We’re sensitive to what’s trying to be accomplished. Dealers want their employees to be safe and they want their customers to be safe,” Devlin said. “Everybody deserves to have a working car.”
Bobby Preston, owner and president of Preston Motors has a unique perspective – he owns 10 dealerships – five in Ohio and five in Pennsylvania.
His Ohio dealerships can still sell cars. His Pennsylvania dealerships can’t.
“I feel bad for my Pennsylvania employees because I don’t want to tell people to go to Ohio” to buy their vehicles, he said.
The Ohio dealerships limit sales to visits by appointment to limit the number of people in the facility, he said. His Ohio dealerships recently launched what they called “Preston Express” which allows the customer to buy the vehicle online and have it delivered, Preston said.
That service isn’t available in Pennsylvania because of the in-person notary requirement.
Car dealers and administration officials say there’s little reason to believe that the state has any short-term plan to allow car dealerships to reopen.
“Automobile dealers may not continue physical sales and leasing operations, but certain activities at automobile dealers, such as repairs to passenger and commercial vehicles, as well as sales of auto parts, may continue,” said Casey Smith, a spokeswoman for the Department of Community and Economic Development. “New and used sales at automobile dealerships are not permitted. Auto dealers received a letter from the administration to reiterate this guidance. So if any waivers were revoked, they were revoked for automobile sales, not sales of auto parts or tires and not for auto repairs.”
Devlin said that the car industry, both in-state and nationally has been lobbying to get the governor to allow sales to resume.
Wolf “is not receptive to changing his mind,” Devlin said.
