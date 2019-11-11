Car club chauffeurs disabled vets in parade

Dan Martwinski hasn't missed very many Veteran's Day parades in 40 years.
And despite his age and infirmities, the 72-year-old Vietnam War veteran sat in an antique sedan outside of the VFW Neshannock Post 315 on East Washington Street Saturday morning, ready to roll in this year's military-honoring event in downtown New Castle.
Martwinski of Shenango Township was one of several who, because they no longer can walk great lengths, rode as honored veterans in a procession of cars owned and driven by members of the Rapid Tappets car club. The veterans and drivers in their snazzy cars gathered at the VFW Post and followed each other in procession, around roadblocked roads, to join the parade formation behind Cascade Galleria.
VFW Auxiliary member Shirley White's job was to make sure all of those veterans, 10 of them, had rides in the eight antique cars in the parade.
Martwinski was riding with Tony Cooper in his 1965 Ford Mustang.
"I try to ride with Tony every year," Martwinski said. "I'm 100 percent disabled."
Martwinski served during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1968 in the I Corps area, the northernmost part of South Vietnam. He was a Spec 4 in the Army.
"I was shot and wounded two or three times," he said, failing to mention that he was awarded two Purple Hearts.
His attitude about his service there is, "Somebody had to do it."
"That's why we're free today," he said. "How many parades do you think there would be if there weren't people fighting for our country? People take that for granted."
There was a time when Martwinski would carry the American flag in the parade, but he's handed that duty over to his brother, Bob.
Bill Stevenson, 74, also an Army veteran from the Vietnam War, was riding in the 1931 Ford 5-window coupe owned and driven by David Kelty, a retired city policeman.
Stevenson, a New Castle native, is the former coroner of Adams County in Colorado and sits on the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Institute of Mortuary Science. He now resides in the Cedar Manor assisted living center in Edinburg.
Stevenson served as an Army medic in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969.
Rich Carbone, a Rapid Tappets member, was driving his cherry red 1937 self-restored Plymouth in the parade. He is an Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1971 as a Spec 4.
"This was my first time in the parade," he said, adding that he was planning to drive another veteran.
White explained that without the help of the Rapid Tappets, many of the older veterans would unable to participate in the parade.
The VFW is one of many units in the parade lineup that honors the veterans of Lawrence County's armed forces.
White noted that VFW Post 315, whose headquarters is on East Washington Street, is the last VFW post in Lawrence County. A post in Ellwood City and another one in Bessemer both closed in previous years.
White is an active veterans widow and volunteer at the VFW. She is instrumental in placing flags on veterans graves at Hill View Manor and another cemetery each year for Memorial Day, a job she took over when her husband, James, died nearly four years ago.
Her husband, a Navy veteran, had belonged to the VFW Neshannock Post 315 and the American Legion Perry S. Gaston Post 343. She remains active at the VFW post.
The post sponsored a luncheon after the parade that was attended by many of the local military groups.
