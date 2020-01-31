A car accident involving two vehicles Thursday morning shut down traffic around The Diamond in downtown New Castle.
According to New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe, the call came in at around 8:30 a.m. for a collision involving a grey Honda and a silver Cadillac.
The Honda, Kobbe said, was traveling north on South Jefferson Street when the Cadillac rounded the rotary circle and “clipped” the Honda and “spun him around.”
Neither car had passengers.
Both drivers were examined by EMS, but refused transport.
“The airbags did their job,” said Kobbe. “That’s for sure.
“It’s the worst possible time for something right here too. Everybody’s morning commute.”
Both vehicles were towed, and Kobbe presumed both are totaled due to severe damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.