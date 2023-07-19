The Ellwood City Area School District will be looking to a local capital campaign to raise funds for a new softball field and renovations to its existing baseball field.
The school board, during its monthly meeting Thursday, agreed to allow Bill Nardone, the general manager of the Ellwood Group and a member of the Ellwood City Economic Development Authority, to lead the campaign.
The campaign funds will be used to construct a new softball field on the 2.8 acres of district property near Ewing Park on Beatty Street, Wood Street and Adams Avenue that was formerly the Ewing Park Elementary School.
“It’s a beautiful piece of property,” Superintendent Dr. Wes Shipley said.
The total cost for the new softball field will be $1,880,000, which will include the field and its features, including a natural grass outfield and a turf infield, fencing, bleachers, a concession stand and parking.
The softball team had been playing its games in R.C. Stiefel Park.
Renovations to the existing baseball field on Joffre Street will cost $1,449,000 and include a new sod outfield, a turf infield with a clay pitching mound, new dugouts, a new press box, new bleachers, lighting and more.
Shipley said the reason the district chose to fundraise these projects with a capital campaign is due to bonds the district has already taken out over the last few years, for more than $24 million, to help pay for renovations to all four school buildings and its football stadium, Helling Stadium.
He said it is the ultimate goal to pay for the project with the capital campaign, but said the district could potentially use some funding from its bonds if there is any money left, but said the top priority for the bonds is for the school building improvements.
Shipley said the district expects some opposition from residents who live near the proposed softball field site, stating it is the district’s intention to ensure that proper protection is in place for the field to prevent any injuries and damages to property.
When asked why Nardone was specifically chosen to lead the campaign, Shipley said Nardone is a borough resident with ties across the county and has supported the baseball and softball programs over the years through his children.
“He’s willing to do it. It’s a good marriage for us,” Shipley said.
Brad Windhorst, a broadcaster and statistician for Ellwood City Wolverines sports, feels a new softball field is well overdue for the district.
He said from what he has seen from the current softball field over the last two years, there are 10 to 15 feet before the fence in the outfield that has dipped down into a “decent, steady drop,” with there being safety concerns for the outfielders.
Windhorst said the dugouts and press box at the field are outdated, with there being difficulties live-streaming from the field.
“It is not in the best condition,” Windhorst said. “They need to do something.”
Windhorst said he feels it is going to be nice to have a new softball field near the Ewing Park sports complex, to have all the major outdoor sports in one general location.
With the baseball field, Windhorst said there are issues, including no lights.
There are also issues in the outfield with “spotty” sections that dip into holes and areas near the dugouts, such as the on-deck circles, which are prone to flooding.
“Ellwood, historically, is a baseball community,” Windhorst said.
During Monday’s Ellwood City borough council meeting, Councilman Brad Ovial said a study will be done beforehand regarding parking at the new softball field. Vice President Jim Barry said it will be a beautiful field when it is all said and done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.