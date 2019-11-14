Holistic Industries of New Castle will host a community reception and ribbon-cutting Friday at its headquarters downtown.
The event, from 1:30 to 4 p.m., will take place at 20 S. Mercer St., and is designed to celebrate New Castle, according to cards distributed by the company.
The Holistic Industries team will create a mural for the town during that time, and music, food, and drink will be available, as well as a jump castle and donut decorating for children.
Holistic Industries, according to its website, is in the medical-grade cannabis business.
Its mission is to provide patients with the highest quality, safest cannabis medicine possible, according to its online information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.