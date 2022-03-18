The New Castle High School boys basketball team is going back to Hershey.
Going with them will be the Neshannock High girls team.
Both teams earned state semifinal victories on Friday night. The Red Hurricane stormed through a pesky Gateway team for a 59-39 Class 5A rout at Norwin High School. It’s the second state championship game for coach Ralph Blundo’s program, and the first since winning it all in a 31-0 dream season in 2014.
Michael Wells paced the Red Hurricane with a 26-point night, which included four of the ’Canes’ 3-pointers. Isaiah Boyce added 16 more tallies.
The Lady Lancers, meanwhile, are heading back to Hershey for a second straight year. Neshannock pulled away from District 6’s Bellwood-Antis for a 61-53 win at Armstrong High School.
Addi Watts, Megan Pallerino and Mairan Haggerty netted 14 points apiece for the Lady Lancers. Neleh Nogay contributed 10 markers.
Both teams are off a week until Friday’s championships at the GIANT Center in Hershey.
Neshannock (28-2) will take the court in the Class 2A title game at noon against District 4’s Southern Columbia (29-1), while New Castle (27-2) plays at 7 p.m. that night against tonight’s winner between District 1’s Chester (21-3) and District 12’s Imhotep Charter (26-4).
