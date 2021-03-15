WEXFORD — Saturday was a record-breaking day for Lawrence County high school basketball teams at the WPIAL championships.
New Castle staked its claim as the most-successful boys basketball program in WPIAL history in the nightcap Saturday.
The Red Hurricane won the rubber match against Section 2-5A rival Chartiers Valley, 61-45, for WPIAL championship No. 14, breaking a tie with Farrell for the most in District 7 history.
In the process, Ralph Blundo won his seventh WPIAL title since taking over the ‘Canes program and stayed perfect in title games.
Earlier that day, Mohawk used a balance scoring effort, paced by Paige Julian’s 15 points, to lead the way to a 54-48 victory over North Catholic in the Class 3A title game.
The Lady Warriors played from ahead most of the game before holding on late against the undefeated and top-seeded Trojanettes.
Mohawk has now won two District 7 championships in a row under coach Mike O’Lare.
