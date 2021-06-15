From staff reports
It was a Lawrence County double on Monday.
Both the New Castle and Shenango high baseball teams punched tickets to their respective state championship games on Friday. It’s the first PIAA title game appearance for either school.
In the first half of the doubleheader from Neshanonck High School, New Castle’s Anthony Miller tossed a complete-game four-hitter to lift the Red Hurricane to a 3-1 win over Montour in the Class 4A matchup. The ‘Canes will oppose Wyoming at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
Miller walked one and added 12 strikeouts. He had two hits as well.
Then in the nightcap before around 2,000 fans, Shenango’s ace Shane Cato pitched 62/3 innings of shutout ball before Zach Herb came on in relief and got the final out of the 5-0 win. Shenango will play Schuylkill Haven at 10:30 a.m. Friday from Lubrano Park.
For complete details, see pages B1-B2.
