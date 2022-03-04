Audiences won’t need a golden ticket to meet Willy Wonka and tour his magical chocolate factory.
They’ll just need to come to the Lincoln High School auditorium March 4-6.
Alexis Reisinger, director of this year’s musical, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” promises a show filled with Oompa Loompas, music and fun, along with some big set pieces.
“Our stage doesn’t have a lot of wing space and we’re using a lot of projected backdrops, which also limits our ability to store things,” she explained. “It’s a huge show with huge pieces.”
Reisinger noted that “Wonka,” based on the Roald Dahl children’s book telling of Charlie Bucket and his quest to find a golden ticket that will admit him into the chocolate factory owned by the eccentric Willy Wonka, was a perfect choice for her actors.
“We lost a lot of seniors last year, but we have a lot of young kids who are very talented,” she explained. “This is a show that highlights those talents.”
While Reisinger found that many of the students were familiar with the 2005 movie version of the tale starring Johnny Deep, the theatrical production is more similar to the original 1971 film featuring Gene Wilder. Other actors, Reisinger said, chose not to watch either edition, preferring to make the performance their own.
“The kids are all doing amazing,” said Reisinger, a Lincoln graduate who teaches geography at Keystone Charter School in Mercer County. “There’s a lot to this show, but they’re doing an awesome job. They’re excited to get on stage.”
